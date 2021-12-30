Hurley, sick with COVID, says virus has taken a mental toll

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Dan Hurley was reveling in the return of basketball this season _ the ability to travel to a tournament his team played in the Bahamas, the loud crowds at home and away games _ when just before Christmas he began feeling sick. Like many other programs, the Huskies (10-3) are now in a pause because of COVID-19, with Hurley, other staff members and nine players having tested positive or showing symptoms, so far. Two games have been canceled or postponed. Since the season began Nov. 9, more than 190 men’s Division I basketball games and more than 160 women’s D-I games have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. The majority came after mid-December, with several stretching into the new year.