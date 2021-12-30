Skip to Content
Hardnosed RB Sony Michel carries Rams to playoff berth

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sony Michel’s hardnosed running style played a major role in the Los Angeles Rams’ surge into a playoff spot over the past month. Michel rushed for a season-high 131 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 27 carries in the Rams’ 30-23 win at Minnesota, their fourth consecutive victory in December. During the Rams’ four-game winning streak, Michel has 423 yards on the ground with the Rams’ only two 100-yard rushing games this season. The surge has catapulted him past Darrell Henderson to become Los Angeles’ leading rusher this season with 728 yards.

