Gator Bowl fill-in Rutgers ‘letting it hang out’ vs Wake

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Accepting a spot in the Gator Bowl was easy for Rutgers. Getting there proved much more daunting. The Scarlet Knights (5-7) were a late substitution for Texas A&M in Friday’s game against 20th-ranked Wake Forest. They spent several days trying to land a charter flight for the trip and eventually needed two to get everyone to Jacksonville. Now that they’ve arrived, winning the game might be the biggest challenge. The Demon Deacons (10-3) average a school-record 41.9 points, which ranks second in the Atlantic Coast Conference and fifth in the nation.