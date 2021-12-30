Cincinnati showcases names to keep in mind for NFL draft

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Cincinnati Bearcats haven’t had a first-round draft pick in 50 years. Some of the names carrying them to the College Football Playoff semifinals should change that. Cornerback Ahmad Gardner appears to be the best bet to go in the first round. Quarterback Desmond Ridder also is rated highly. The history of NFL prospects and stars is one of several reasons to consider Cincinnati an underdog against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl on Friday.