Barcelona’s COVID-19 outbreak swells to 10 players

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Barcelona squad has swelled to 10 and it potentially jeopardizes the team’s return to league play after Spain’s winter break of nearly two weeks. Sergiño Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Abde Ezzalzouli are the latest players to contract COVID-19. They are self-isolating at home and Barcelona says they are “in good health.” The club already announced this week that Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves had tested positive and were isolating. Barcelona is also depleted by injuries going into Sunday’s match at Mallorca in seventh place.