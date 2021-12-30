Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tests positive for COVID-19

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has tested positive for COVID-19, casting doubt on her place in the Australian Open beginning Jan. 17. The 30-year-old Russian confirmed she has the coronavirus and is isolating after arriving in Australia on Tuesday. Pavlyuchenkova said on social media: “I was fully vaccinated and was preparing for the start of the season in Dubai,. But we live in a very difficult and unpredictable time. Right now I am in complete isolation, in a special hotel and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors.” After making her first Grand Slam final in June — a loss to Barbora Krejcikova at Roland Garros — Pavlyuchenkova is now ranked a career-high 11th.