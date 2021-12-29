Ties that bind: Some in CFP will face their former schools

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald went to high school in Georgia. He’s a University of Georgia graduate. He once worked on the staff at Georgia under Mark Richt as a graduate assistant. And now he gets to try to beat Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Same goes for Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford, who used to play for Alabama and now gets to face the Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl. There are plenty of ties that bind for all four teams going into the College Football Playoff semifinals Friday.