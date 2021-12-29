Tarasenko leads Blues past Oilers in 1st game since layoff

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2. Brandon Saad, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored in St. Louis’ first game since a 4-2 loss at Winnipeg on Dec. 19. Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard scored for Edmonton in its first game since a 5-3 win at Seattle on Dec. 18. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves in his second start since being activated off the COVID-19 list. Mike Smith stopped 29 shots for the Oilers. Tarasenko put the Blues ahead 3-2 late in the second period.