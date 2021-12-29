Tannehill focused on Titans’ future, not his Miami past

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill has so much ahead of him that the Tennessee quarterback is in no mood to look back. Not when he needs one more victory to clinch a second straight AFC South title. Tannehill finally gets his first chance Sunday to face off against the Miami Dolphins. They drafted him eighth overall in 2012 only to trade him in March 2019. The Dolphins even paid $5 million of his $7 million salary to unload him. Tannehill said Wednesday that was a long time ago. He says the Titans have done some good things and is excited to hopefully build on that.