NCAA Tournament scheduled to go on as planned

By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are scheduled to go on as planned amid a rise in postponements and cancellations. NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told NCAA.com the NCAA Tournament was slated to go on in the normal format and there’s been no discussion of playing in a bubble like last season. Gavitt said there was no reason to alter plans for the 2021-22 season since it started on time and and there are a variety of mitigation aspects to combat the virus, including vaccines and boosters. He added games that aren’t played will be declared no contest and the selection committee will be aware of those games. The 2022 men’s NCAA Tournament is scheduled to be held in New Orleans and the women’s in Minneapolis.