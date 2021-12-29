City strengthens grip on EPL title by taking 8-point lead

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Manchester City’s grip on its Premier League title hasn’t been this strong all season. A 1-0 win at Brentford along with Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Brighton left the defending champions with an eight-point lead heading into the new year. It has been an almost perfect 24 hours for City. Liverpool, another rival for the title, surprisingly lost 1-0 at injury-hit Leicester on Tuesday. Chelsea has moved a point ahead of Liverpool before their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday when at least one of the teams will drop points. Phil Foden scored the winner for City, which has recorded 10 straight victories.