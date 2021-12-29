Lamar Jackson expected to practice for Ravens

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

The Baltimore Ravens were expecting Lamar Jackson back at practice after the star quarterback missed two games with an ankle injury. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Jackson would likely practice on a limited basis. The Ravens also activated five players from the reserve/COVID-19 list: linebackers Tyus Bowser, Justin Houston, Chris Board and Kristian Welch, as well as safety Geno Stone. Tyler Huntley, who played two weekends ago in Jackson’s place but missed last weekend’s game after landing on the COVID-19 list, is still on that list. Harbaugh expects him back soon, however.