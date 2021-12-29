Hughes lifts Devils over Sabres 4-3 to snap 6-game skid

By JOE YERDON

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt each had a goal and two assists to help the New Jersey Devils end their six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres. Hughes’ sixth goal of the season gave New Jersey a 3-2 lead in the third period. Yegor Sharangovich scored 2:22 later to make it 4-2. Bratt’s goal gave the Devils a 2-0 edge in the first after a power-play goal from Dougie Hamilton opened the scoring. It was the first game in 12 days for the Sabres after four straight postponements. They were without six players and coach Don Granato, who was placed in COVID-19 protocol on Sunday.