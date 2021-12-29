ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson dies of cancer at 44

CHICAGO (AP) — Jeff Dickerson, a sports reporter who covered the Chicago Bears for ESPN for two decades, has died at the age of 44. Dickerson died Tuesday of complications from colon cancer. It happened at the same hospice care facility where his wife, Caitlin, died two years ago, according to ESPN. Caitlin Dickerson had undergone treatment for melanoma and its complications for eight years. Jeff Dickerson is survived by their son, Parker, 11, and his parents, George and Sandy Dickerson.