Tuchel almost concedes title after Chelsea 1-1 with Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League title race by conceding a stoppage-time goal to Danny Welbeck to draw 1-1 with Brighton. The draw lifted Chelsea into second place above Liverpool but a win was needed to keep in sight of in-form leader Manchester City. It looked like Chelsea was about to earn three points despite a lackluster display at Stamford Bridge. But substitute Welbeck headed home a left-wing cross from Marc Cucurella in the first minute of stoppage time. Romelu Lukaku scored for the second straight game to put Chelsea in front in the 28th minute, moments after Reece James hobbled off with what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury.