Harris has first career triple-double as Sixers beat Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — Tobias Harris had 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, Joel Embiid had 36 points and 11 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers hung on late to beat the Toronto Raptors 114-109 Tuesday. Georges Niang scored 19 points, Seth Curry had 12 and Furkan Korkmaz 10 as the 76ers won their second straight. Chris Boucher scored a season-high 28 points and matched his career-high with 19 rebounds, but the depleted Raptors lost their second straight.