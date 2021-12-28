Spain winger Ferran Torres leaves Man City for Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has completed the signing of Spain forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City. The transfer fee is a reported $62.25 million and that is around double what the English champions paid for Torres 16 months ago. Torres signed a five-year deal and will have a buyout clause of $1.13 billion according to Barcelona. The 21-year-old Torres left Spanish club Valencia to join City in the offseason of 2020 and scored 16 goals in 43 games in all competitions. He hasn’t played since October because of a foot injury.