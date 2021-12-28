Everton-Newcastle the latest EPL match off due to COVID-19

LONDON (AP) — The 20th round of the Premier League was reduced to seven fixtures when the match between Everton and Newcastle was postponed because of a pile-up of COVID-19 cases and injuries in the Newcastle squad. The Arsenal-Wolves and Leeds-Aston Villa games, due to be played Tuesday, had previously been called off. It takes the number of Premier League games to be called off as a result of coronavirus issues to 16 matches in barely three weeks.