Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:25 PM

Depleted Heat hold off depleted Wizards, 119-112

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 32 points off the Miami bench, Jimmy Butler finished with 25 points and a career-best 15 assists, and the depleted Heat held off the depleted Washington Wizards 119-112. Duncan Robinson scored 26 for Miami, making eight 3-pointers on a night where the Heat got by with an eight-man rotation that might be facing a new challenge after Butler twisted his right ankle with 1:03 remaining. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and Kyle Kuzma had 22 for Washington. Davis Bertans scored 19, Daniel Gafford finished with 16 and Corey Kispert added 14 for the Wizards.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content