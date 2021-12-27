Texas A&M scores 100-plus for 1st time since 2017

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Hassan Diarra scored 16 points, Quenton Jackson added 13 and Texas A&M beat Dallas Christian 102-52. It was the first time Texas A&M (10-2) has scored 100-plus since topping Savannah State 113-66 on Dec. 13, 2017. The margin of victory against Dallas Christian ranks fifth in program history. Texas A&M had runs of 18-0 and 22-0 in the first half against Dallas Christian, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association. The Aggies added a 17-0 spurt in the second half for their largest lead of the game at 59. Nick Erves scored 13 points for Dallas Christian.