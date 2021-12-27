Rutgers keeps Wake Forest guessing on Gator Bowl roster

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is trying to keep as many secrets as he can as the Scarlet Knights prepare to play No. 20 Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday. Rutgers (5-7) accepted a bid to play in the game after Texas A&M was forced to withdraw because of manpower issues. That gave Schiano and his team less than a week to get ready. Players reported back to campus Saturday night. Work started Sunday. Schiano refused Monday to give information on what players he will have available, making Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson play a guessing game.