France forward Martial tells Man United he wants to leave

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave. The France forward has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford. He has made just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions. United manager Ralf Rangnick spoke at length with the 26-year-old Martial last week about the situation. Rangnick says Martial “explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change.” Martial became the world’s most expensive teenage player when United signed him from Monaco in September 2015 for a fee of 36 million pounds (then $55.1 million) that could potentially rise to 58 million pounds.