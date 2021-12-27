COVID-19 issues wreak havoc with college basketball schedule

College basketball is returning from the Christmas break with a notably lighter schedule after the pandemic caused several games to get canceled or postponed. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big East each scrapped three games scheduled to take place over the next several days. That included No. 2 Duke’s game at Clemson on Wednesday. In women’s basketball, No. 21 Iowa’s Thursday game at Penn State was called off due to positive COVID-19 tests within Penn State’s program as well as a pair of games for No. 4 Arizona in Southern California this weekend.