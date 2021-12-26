Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:40 PM

Hurts keeps Eagles in playoff race in 34-10 win over Giants

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown to lineman Lane Johnson, linebacker Alex Singleton returned an interception for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles continued their late-season playoff push with a 34-10 win over the New York Giants. The Eagles have won six of eight after opening the season losing five of seven and remain in the hunt for a wild-card spot in the NFC. Hurts shook off a dismal first half and threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns to push the Eagles over .500 for the first time since they won the season opener.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content