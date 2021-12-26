Boyle plays well until INT ruins Lions’ comeback bid late

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — It was the kind of ending that Tim Boyle dreamed up many times in his quest to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Boyle’s Detroit Lions recovered a fumble at the Atlanta 37-yard line with 2:18 remaining and down four points. Just one touchdown, and that would close it out for the Lions to get consecutive wins for the first time this season. Instead, Boyle got tricked by the coverage six snaps later at the Falcons 9 and locked his eyes on receiver Kalif Raymond, which was a bad move. Linebacker Foye Oluokun, one of three Falcons defenders close to the ball, simply stepped up, read Boyle accurately and intercepted the pass at the 1. That ended the comeback bid.