Bills’ Boettger, Jaguars’ Robinson suffer Achilles injuries

By The Associated Press

Buffalo Bills left guard Ike Boettger and Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson suffered Achilles tendon injuries on a day when several NFL teams were missing multiple players because of COVID-19 protocols. The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC West title while missing Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Nick Bolton and right tackle Lucas Niang, but they did have wide receiver Tyreek Hill test out of the protocol. The Houston Texans damaged the Los Angeles Chargers’ playoff chances with a 41-29 win despite having 16 players on the COVID-19 list. The Chargers also were missing more than a dozen players.