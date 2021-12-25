SHK Scallywag early leader in Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race

SYDNEY (AP) — Supermaxi SHK Scallywag 100 was the first out of Sydney Heads to take an early lead of the 88-strong fleet in the Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race. The Hong Kong boat, skippered by Australian David Witt, navigated through the heads ahead of fellow supermaxis Black Jack and LawConnect in conditions of close to 15 knots following the Sunday afternoon start on Sydney Harbor. LawConnect is the favorite for line honors. The fleet was reduced to 88 boats just before the race when the 49-foot Vamp withdrew because a crew member had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.