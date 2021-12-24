Skip to Content
Jaguars will be without 3 starters at Jets because of COVID

By The Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without three starters Sunday against the New York Jets after the trio was placed on the COVID-19 list. Standout pass rusher Josh Allen, receiver Laviska Shenault and guard Ben Bartch were placed on the reserve list and won’t make the trip to New Jersey. Allen is unvaccinated and will be out at least 10 days, according to current NFL protocol. He also will miss the team’s Jan. 2 game at New England.

