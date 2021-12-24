Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon has sprained knee, out 1-2 weeks

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is expected to miss a week or two with a sprained ligament in his left knee. Dedmon suffered the injury Thursday in Miami’s win over Detroit. It’s another blow to the Heat’s frontcourt depth. Dedmon, Bam Adebayo and Markieff Morris are all sidelined. Dedmon appeared to injure the knee as he planted for a shot near the rim. He tumbled to the floor in pain, writhing for a few moments before limping off.