COVID-19 outbreak claims another Premier League match

LONDON (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at Everton has forced the postponement of the club’s match at Burnley. It’s the third match of the Boxing Day lineup to be postponed as part of a Sunday program that still features six games. The Premier League has now called off 13 matches because of coronavirus issues in two weeks with players having to isolate after testing positive or if they are unvaccinated and a close contact of a COVID-19 case. Everton had asked for the postponement citing virus cases and injuries. The league says its board has “regrettably approved” the request.