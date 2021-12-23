Washington, Oubre help Hornets rally past Nuggets, 115-107

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — P.J. Washington hit three big 3-pointers down the stretch, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Charlotte Hornets overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 115-107 on Thursday night. Will Barton’s step-back shot gave the Nuggets a 90-71 advantage late in the third before the Hornets rallied. Washington tied it at 99 on a 3-pointer with 5:30 remaining and gave the Hornets the lead for good on another 3 with 1:20 left. Jalen McDaniels had a dunk and Ish Smith a 3-pointer to seal help the Hornets seal it. The comeback overshadowed a big night from reigning NVP Nikola Jokic, who had 29 points and 21 rebounds — one away from tying his career high.