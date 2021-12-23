Spurs rout depleted Lakers 138-110 in last Staples game

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 30 points and the San Antonio Spurs routed the slumping Los Angeles Lakers 138-110 in the final event at Staples Center under the 22-year-old arena’s original name. LeBron James scored 36 points and Russell Westbrook had 30 for the Lakers, who have lost four straight. Derrick White had 23 points in the third victory in four games for the Spurs, who completed a two-game sweep of the two NBA tenants that occupy the downtown Los Angeles arena. The building is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena on Christmas under what’s believed to be the richest naming rights agreement in sports history.