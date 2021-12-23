NFLPA president, Browns’ Tretter tests positive for COVID-19

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, the NFL Players Association president who has been pushing for daily COVID-19 testing all season, has tested positive for the virus. Tretter posted on Twitter that he was experiencing symptoms and chose to be tested at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio. The Browns have been hit hard by a spate of positive tests in the past week and were missing 22 players, including Baker Mayfield as well as coach Kevin Stefanski, for Monday night’s rescheduled game against Las Vegas. Stefanski returned to the team Wednesday while Mayfield hasn’t produced a negative test to clear protocols.