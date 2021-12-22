Spanish league mandates daily antigen COVID-19 testing

MADRID (AP) — Players from Spain’s top two divisions will undergo daily antigen tests for COVID-19 according to new health protocols established by the Spanish league. The league says that 95% of players have received two doses of vaccines but the new omicron variant requires strict vigilance. The new protocol mandates antigen testing each day a player joins his teammates, as opposed to previous rules to be tested before games. Players will also undergo a more precise PCR test each week as well as after leave periods from the team or stints with national sides.