Paul George scores 17 to lead Clippers past Kings 105-89

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored 19 points, Paul George had 17 points and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Sacramento Kings 105-89. Serge Ibaka added a season-high 17 points, including three dunks and 12 points in the fourth quarter, to help the Clippers end a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles had lost three straight to Sacramento, including twice this season. Tyrese Haliburton had his fourth consecutive double-double with 22 points and a career-high 13 assists for Sacramento. Chimezie Metu added 11 points and 10 rebounds.