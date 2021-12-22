Oklahoma cruises past Alcorn State 72-48, Gibson with 5 3s

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored a season-high 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, also a season-best, and Oklahoma defeated road-weary Alcorn State 72-48, shooting a season-best 60%. Jordan Goldwire added 11 points, Tanner Groves 10 with six rebounds for the Sooners, who built a 34-15 halftime lead. Oklahoma led 20-10 after Gibson’s first 3 of the game at 5:44 of the first half and maintained the double-digit lead from there. Paul King scored 13 points and Darrious Agnew scored 12 for the Braves, who have been traveling the country for the better part of two months, starting in the Pacific Northwest, and who will not play a home game until Jan. 15.