NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The NHL has announced that players won’t be able to participate in the Beijing Olympics. The move that seemed inevitable in recent days means the league will spend the previously scheduled Olympic break making up games that have and will be postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. International officials and national federations must now pivot to Plan B without NHL talent. This will be the second consecutive Olympic men’s hockey tournament without NHL players. Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said the league and players are looking forward to the Olympics in 2026.