Mickelson to return to Kapalua after 21-year absence

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Phil Mickelson is headed back to Hawaii. Lefty has decided to play the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua for the first time in 21 years. Mickelson won the winners-only tournament at La Costa Resort in 1998. He played only twice after it moved to Kapalua in 1999. His last appearance was in 2001 when he tied for 28th against a 33-man field. Mickelson qualified by winning the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest major champion in history. His appearance means all four major champions will be at Kapalua.