Keene, Central Florida take on Florida in Gasparilla Bowl

By The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Central Florida takes on Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl. Central Florida is looking for bragging rights, while Florida tries to avoid its third losing season since 2013. Quarterback Emory Jones leads the Gators offense, finishing the regular season with 2,563 yards passing and 19 touchdowns, and 696 yards rushing with four TDs. The UCF defense has been impressive at times, giving up less than 300 yards of total offense in five games. Central Florida freshman quarterback Mikey Keene replaced injured starter Dillon Gabriel on Sept. 17 and threw for over 200 yards in three of the final five regular-season games.