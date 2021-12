CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Maizen Fausett had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Southern Utah to an 87-59 win over Dixie State. Tevian Jones had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Thunderbirds (8-4), who won for a fourth straight time at home. Dancell Leter had 13 points for the Trailblazers (7-6), whose six-game winning streak came to an end.