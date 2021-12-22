Carlton scores 20 as No. 13 Houston beats Texas State 80-47

HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Carlton scored a season-high 20 points, Kyler Edwards added 14 and No. 13 Houston defeated Texas State 80-47. Marcus Sasser had 13 points and Jamal Shead finished with 12 points and 10 assists for Houston. The Cougars shot 55%, including 13 of 28 on 3-pointers, in winning for the seventh time in eight games. Houston, which has won 33 straight home games, outrebounded the Bobcats 31-26 and held a 36-16 advantage in the paint. Shelby Adams scored 10 points for Texas State, which had won eight in a row. The Bobcats shot 40% and were held to a season low in points.