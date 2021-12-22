Skip to Content
Allen-Taylor helps No. 12 Texas beats Princeton 70-53

By DOUG FEINBERG
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 18 points and Rori Harmon added 15 to help No. 12 Texas beat Princeton 70-53. Texas led by 11 at the half. Princeton (7-4) went on a 10-2 run to start the third quarter and trailed 41-36 before the Longhorns (9-1) closed the period on a 9-3 spurt. Allen-Taylor had five points during the burst. The Tigers were able to get within 53-44 early in the fourth quarter before Texas scored nine straight to put the game away. Abby Meyers scored 21 points to lead Princeton 

