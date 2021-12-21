Police raid Inter Milan offices as part of finances probe

MILAN (AP) — Serie A champion Inter Milan is the latest club to have its offices raided by the finance police as part of the ongoing investigation into false accounting. Authorities raided the offices of Juventus last month to gather information on player transfers and agent dealings between 2019 and this year. Inter says the documents requested from it were related to the sale of players in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. It adds that no Inter employee is being investigated. The investigation centers on inflated valuations that allow players to move from one club to another for officially far more than they are worth.