Olympic champion Shiffrin builds big lead in 1st run of GS

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has built a commanding lead in the opening run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom. Three of the American’s main rivals sat out the race after positive COVID-19 tests. The Olympic champion had a near-flawless run on the Emile Allais course to lead Michelle Gisin by .74. The Swiss was the only skier to finish within a second of Shiffrin’s time. Defending overall champion Petra Vlhova had 1.39 to make up on Shiffrin in the second leg. Overall World Cup leader Sofia Goggia was 1.75 behind in 10th.