Murray’s double-double helps Iowa rout SE Louisiana 93-62

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Iowa to a 93-62 rout of Southeastern Louisiana. Iowa (9-3) has won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak. Connor McCaffery had 16 points for the Hawkeyes, who shot 47% (32 of 68) from the floor and had a 50-32 rebounding advantage. Jordan Bohannon made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Payton Sandfort scored all 10 of his points in the first half. Joe Kasperzyk scored 14 points to lead SE Louisiana (4-9). Gus Okafor added 12 points and Jalyn Hinton had 11.