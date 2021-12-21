Gonzalez, Gustin help No. 19 BYU women top Montana St. 89-67

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzalez scored 21 points, Lauren Gustin added 15 points and 18 rebounds to help No. 19 BYU beat Montana State 89-67. Gonzalez mad 9 of 17 from the field and finished with five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Teagan Graham added 10 points and four assists for BYU (9-1). Gustin sandwiched two layups around two free throws by Kaylee Smiler before Gonzalez stole a pass and made a layup to make it 22-15 and BYU lead the rest of the way. Darian White had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to lead Montana State (7-6) but made just 5 of 18 from the field.