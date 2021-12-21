Garrett Gilbert starting at QB for Washington at Eagles

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Garrett Gilbert is set to start at quarterback for Washington at Philadelphia in a key game with NFC wild-card implications. Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen were not able to get out of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol in time to play against the Eagles. Washington is also missing 2020 All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff, top cornerback Kendall Fuller and starting safety Kamren Curl because of the coronavirus protocol. Defensive tackle Tim Settle and tight end Sammis Reyes were inactive despite testing negative. Washington was also without injured wide receiver Curtis Samuel and running back J.D. McKissic.