Capitals-Flyers becomes 50th NHL game postponed this season

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

The Washington Capitals-Philadelphia Flyers game scheduled for Monday night has been postponed. It’s the 50th NHL game postponed this season for coronavirus-related reasons. The league says COVID-19 issues with the Capitals prompted the postponement. That left the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Vegas Golden Knights as the only game left in the NHL this week. The league and players’ association agreed to begin the annual holiday break early and push off the games that were scheduled for Thursday.