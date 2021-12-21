Athletes Unlimited softball signs players to 2-year deals

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

Rachel Garcia and Aleshia Ocasio are among 15 players who have signed two-year contracts for Athletes Unlimited softball. They are the first such deals the league has offered as it moves into its third year. Athletes Unlimited also has added a softball tournament right after the Women’s College World Series. Garcia was a two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year at UCLA and a U.S. Olympian who won a silver medal in Tokyo. Ocasio is the reigning Athletes Unlimited individual champion. The league will return to the Parkway Bank Sports Complex outside of Chicago from July 29 to Aug. 28.