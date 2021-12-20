Skiers Robinson, Liensberger test positive for COVID-19

By The Associated Press

Two more skiers have tested positive for the coronavirus with the Beijing Olympics less than two months away. Austrian world champion Katharina Liensberger and Alice Robinson of New Zealand joined Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami on the sidelines with COVID-19. All three women will likely have to sit out two World Cup giant slalom races in France this week. Robinson and Gut-Behrami already missed races in Val d’Isere over the weekend. Robinson has won three World Cup races while Liensberger and Gut-Behrami are reigning double world champions. The Beijing Olympics open on Feb. 4.